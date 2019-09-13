Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Carolyn Cauble Parcell

Carolyn Cauble Parcell Obituary
Carolyn Cauble Parcell

Arden - Carolyn C. Parcell, 84, of Arden passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ada Cauble; husband, Rudy Parcell and son, Tim Parcell.

Mrs. Parcell is survived by her grandsons, Erik Parcell (Kosha) and Brian Parcell (Angie); siblings, Elizabeth and Kenneth and great grandchildren, Caeley, Chloe, and Bryson.

Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:00 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
