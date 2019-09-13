|
Carolyn Cauble Parcell
Arden - Carolyn C. Parcell, 84, of Arden passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ada Cauble; husband, Rudy Parcell and son, Tim Parcell.
Mrs. Parcell is survived by her grandsons, Erik Parcell (Kosha) and Brian Parcell (Angie); siblings, Elizabeth and Kenneth and great grandchildren, Caeley, Chloe, and Bryson.
Services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:00 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019