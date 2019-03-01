Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Carolyn Cox Robinson Obituary
Carolyn Cox Robinson

Leicester - Carolyn Cox Robinson, 76, of 20 Woodrose Lane, Leicester, joined her beloved husband, Guy V. Robinson, of 48 years, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Mrs. Robinson was born in Buncombe Co., and was the daughter of the late Jessie and Dicie Parham Cox.

Mrs. Robinson was retired from Three Mountaineers and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by her daughter, Karen Honeycutt (Darrell); son, Michael Robinson; sister, Janice Cox; grandchildren, Jessica Ward (Josh, Mykenzi, Owen), Jennifer Honeycutt (Natalie), Jeremy Honeycutt (Jessie), and Julie Honeycutt (Josh); brothers-in-law, Jerry Young, Jerry Robinson (Wanda), and Ricky Robinson (Betty); and sisters-in-law, Burnette Robinson (Garry), Brenda Redmond (Chuck), Judy Miller (Joe), Patsy Barnes, and Genia Teague (Terry).

Mrs. Robinson is preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Cox Young, and sister-in-law, Barbara Duckett (Francis "G.F.").

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Union Baptist Church, with Rev. James Bryant and Rev. David Scruggs officiating.

A special appreciation for Dr. Thomas Rennard, not only a doctor but a true family friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Amy Brookshire, 749 N. Turkey Creek Rd., Leicester, NC 28748.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 1, 2019
