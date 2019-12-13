|
|
Carolyn Darnell Gibson
Carolyn Darnell Gibson, 71, formerly of Asheville died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Winston-Salem, NC to Mildred and Roy Darnell Sr and raised in Tobaccoville, NC. She attended Radford University, graduating with a degree in education. She taught elementary school for 30 years. Upon retiring, she was a guide at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC.
Her favorite pastimes included reading, crossword puzzles, and beating everyone who dared challenge her at Scrabble. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, and telling stories, and she was known to many of her family and friends as "Sis."
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William. She is survived by her two children, Benjamin and Kathryn; brothers, Roy Jr (Joanna), Mike (Pam), and Steve (Robin); many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, December 15 at 2pm at Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church in Tobaccoville, NC, with interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her memory to the Salvation Army (give.salvationarmyusa.org).
Condolences may be mailed to Kathryn Gibson, 5991 Broad Street, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or emailed to [email protected]
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville, NC is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019