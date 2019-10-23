Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Branks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Diane Branks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Diane Branks Obituary
Carolyn Diane Branks

Asheville - Carolyn Diane Branks, 58, of Asheville, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Buncombe County to the late Raymond W. and Mary Joyce Jones Branks, she worked at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare as well as being caregiver for others. She is preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Harris.

Survivors inlcude her brothers, Marcus Branks of Mars Hill and Darrell Branks of Fairview; and sister, Tina Thrasher of Fairview.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 5:00 p.m. in the Groce Funeral Home Chapel on Tunnel Road. Rev. Edgar Waters will officiate and the family will receive friends following the service.

The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now