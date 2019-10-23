|
Carolyn Diane Branks
Asheville - Carolyn Diane Branks, 58, of Asheville, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Raymond W. and Mary Joyce Jones Branks, she worked at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare as well as being caregiver for others. She is preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Harris.
Survivors inlcude her brothers, Marcus Branks of Mars Hill and Darrell Branks of Fairview; and sister, Tina Thrasher of Fairview.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 5:00 p.m. in the Groce Funeral Home Chapel on Tunnel Road. Rev. Edgar Waters will officiate and the family will receive friends following the service.
The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019