Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Branks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Diane Branks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Diane Branks Obituary
Carolyn Diane Branks

Fairview - Carolyn Diane Branks, 58, of Fairview, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Buncombe County to the late Raymond W. and Mary Joyce Jones Branks, she worked at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare as well as being caregiver for others. She is preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Harris.

Survivors include her brothers, Marcus Branks (Tiffany) of Mars Hill and Darrell Branks of Fairview; sisters, Tina Thrasher of Fairview and Lisa Jones of Kings Mountain; and several special nephews, nieces and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 5:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. Reverend Edgar Waters will officiate and the family will receive friends following the service.

The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.