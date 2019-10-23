|
Carolyn Diane Branks
Fairview - Carolyn Diane Branks, 58, of Fairview, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Raymond W. and Mary Joyce Jones Branks, she worked at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare as well as being caregiver for others. She is preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Harris.
Survivors include her brothers, Marcus Branks (Tiffany) of Mars Hill and Darrell Branks of Fairview; sisters, Tina Thrasher of Fairview and Lisa Jones of Kings Mountain; and several special nephews, nieces and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 5:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. Reverend Edgar Waters will officiate and the family will receive friends following the service.
The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019