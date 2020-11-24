1/1
Carolyn Elaine Fox
Carolyn Elaine Fox

Swannanoa - Carolyn Elaine Fox of Swannanoa passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Elaine was the daughter of the late William "Buck" and Sereptha W. Fox. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Oberia F. McTyre and John W. Fox.

Elaine was a retired nurse and a behavioral counselor. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Swannanoa where she taught GA's, Sunday School, VBS and was active in Senior Saints. Elaine enjoyed bowling, knitting, spending time with friends and family, NCAA basketball-especially Carolina, painting and the beach.

Left to cherish her memory are sister-in-law, Sharon Fox; nephews, Korey Fox (Brande), Kevin Fox (Tammy) and Keith Fox (Lisa); and great nephews, Eli and Taylor Fox all of South Carolina.

Although Elaine never married or had children, she said she had a son and daughter adopted "by heart", John McCrain of Swannanoa and Rose Willis (Jimmy); granddaughter Myjenta Vaughn (Chuck) and great granddaughter, Karaline Vaughn.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Mountain View Memorial Park with Reverend Jeff Dowdy and John Snell officiating.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of Givens Highland Farms and Hospice of McDowell for their tender care of Elaine during this time. Also, a special thanks to Esther who was her caregiver round the clock during her final days.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
