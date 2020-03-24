|
Carolyn Garner
Canton - Our hearts are filled with sadness as we say goodbye to a lady that was deeply loved by everyone blessed to know her. Mary Carolyn Sheppard Garner, age 74, peacefully entered into her glorious home in Heaven's Paradise on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Carolyn was born April 19, 1945 to the late Vaughn Talmadge Sheppard and the late Laura Belle Carpenter Sheppard. Her childhood was filled with great joy and happiness and wonderful memories that she often recalled and enjoyed sharing with her family. She had made her home in Haywood County all of her life and had been employed with American Enka Corporation. Mrs. Garner was an active and faithful member of Long Branch Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and touched the lives of hundreds of children who will never forget her. Carolyn seemed to always be busy, attending church, community activities and graciously welcoming family and friends to the Garner home. Her family was her great love and she adored her grandchildren with all her heart and soul. When thinking of Carolyn we remember her sweet smile and her kind and caring spirit. In her memory let us each share a kind word with someone to brighten their day just as Carolyn always did. We will miss her deeply.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace B. Garner.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Kevin Garner and his wife, Jennifer of Canton; her grandchildren, Katie Ford and her husband, Charles, AnnaLee Mendez and her husband, Kyle and Charlie Garner; a great-grandchild, Jackson Ford; brothers, Rex Sheppard and his wife, Carolyn and Harold Sheppard and his wife, Brenda; sisters-in-law, Judy Sheppard, Shirley Sheppard, and Louise Gillett and many dear friends.
A remembrance service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Garner will be held at 6:00 pm Friday, April 17th, 2020 at Long Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Shanne Baker will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
