West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
West Memorial Park
40 Roberts Street
Weaverville, NC
Carolyn Jean Hensley


1947 - 2020
Carolyn Jean Hensley Obituary
Carolyn Jean Hensley

Barnardsville - Carolyn Jean Hensley, age 72, of Barnardsville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care Center after a lengthy illness.

Ms. Hensley was born May 19, 1947 in Buncombe County to the late Willie Martin Hensley and Bonnie Gillis Hensley. Carolyn was dearly loved and cherished by family and friends. She was a 1965 graduate of North Buncombe High School and Blanton Business College. She retired from Lab Corp in 2010. She loved the Lord and gospel music, especially the Gaithers and Squire Parsons.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Donald Alvin Hensley; as well as her brother, Bobby Everette Hensley.

Carolyn is survived by her sisters, Joyce Ann Hensley and Louise Hensley Smith; niece, Stephanie Brooke Netta and husband Jesse; nephew, Phillip Brendt Hensley and wife Danielle; great nieces, Lily and Gillian Hensley.

Her family wishes to express appreciation to Aston Park Health Care Center and Care Partners Hospice for their excellent care of Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aston Park Health Care Center "Staff Appreciation Fund" 380 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806 or Care Partners Hospice c/o WNC Bridge Foundation, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

West Funeral Home, Weaverville, NC is assisting the family.

Her graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 in West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts Street, Weaverville. Reverend Dr. Stan Welch will officiate.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. Hensley's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020
