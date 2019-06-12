Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolyn Joann Craig Ballard


1945 - 2019
Carolyn Joann Craig Ballard Obituary
Carolyn Joann Craig Ballard

Weaverville - Carolyn Joann Craig Ballard, age 74, of the Ox Creek Community, died Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Mrs. Ballard was born May 31, 1945 in Buncombe County to the late Robert W. and Pauline McDaniel Craig; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She was a member of Carolina Baptist Tabernacle. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Ballard who died in 2001.

Surviving are her loving companion, David Gayheart; daughters, Sheila McKinney and husband Robin, and Kim Penland and husband Randall; son, Timothy Brigman; brother, Billy Craig and wife Nellie; grandchildren, Nick, Justin, Jessica, Josh, Christian, Maeve, Vanna, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Verdie Mae, Banna Jo, Weston, Gavin, Caitlin, Maddie and Tanner.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Lanny Cobb and Steve Rhinehart will officiate. Burial will follow in Ballard Cemetery, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome, those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Monte Vista Campground, 114 Murphy Hill Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ballard's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 12, 2019
