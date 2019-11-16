|
Carolyn Lankford Harrison
Asheville - Carolyn Lankford Harrison, Asheville, dedicated her professional career to ensuring the health and hopefulness of others. Carolyn's kind, caring, and dedicated spirit left this earth on November 15, 2019 after a long encounter with Leukemia. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends as she said goodbye and thank you for all the love, assistance, and concern offered during her illness.
Carolyn was born on November 10, 1948 as a twin to her late sister, Marolyn in Haywood County to the late Wayne Lankford and Ollie Hill. She graduated from Canton High School and had other certifications in business. Carolyn was affiliated with the Methodist faith.
To honor her memory, she leaves a son, David Harrison, and two grandchildren, Andrew and Ada Harrison of Buncombe County, brothers Donald Wayne (Jenny), Mitchell (Sandra), and Neal, sister Shirley, nieces and nephews Logan, Sydney, Gary, Brandy, and Sandy, and a host of dear friends including, Karen, Sharon, BJ, Jimmie, Sandra, with many others.
Carolyn retired in 2013 after 25 years of dedicated service to the and finished her career as executive director for the Western North Carolina , making hundreds of wishes possible in her tenure.
A private memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019