Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Carolyn May Miller Welborn


1932 - 2020
Carolyn May Miller Welborn Obituary
Carolyn May Miller Welborn

Arden, NC - Carolyn May Miller Welborn, age 87, of Arden, NC passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 pm at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services in Black Mountain, NC on Saturday, February 29.

Mrs. Welborn was born on May 16, 1932 to Edith White Miller and Furman Miller in Asheville, North Carolina. She graduated from Flora MacDonald College and had a successful career at Life of Virginia Insurance Company. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses where she met her husband Bobby Parks Welborn and married in 1953.

Carolyn is survived by Bobby, her husband of 66 years; children, Brenda Welborn Bearden, Robert Keith Welborn, and Rodney Brian Welborn; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memoriam to the WNC Bridge Foundation, PO BOX 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

Please visit www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com for more information.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
