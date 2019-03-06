|
Carolyn Robinson
Asheville - Carolyn JoAnn Roberts Robinson, 79, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired from Mills Mfg Co as a seamstress.
Mrs. Robinson was the daughter of the late James Edward Roberts and Sue Elizabeth Plemmons Snelson and wife of Delbert Frank Robinson.
Surviving are her son, Charles Hensley, Jr. and wife Pamela of Asheville; grandchildren, April Thomas (Gary) of Asheville and David Thomas (Kristie Jo) of Mars Hill; great grandchildren, Brent Thomas, Josh Thomas, Ali Ledbetter and Adam Ledbetter all of Asheville and brother, Dennis Roberts of Hendersonville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Louis Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019