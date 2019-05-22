Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Service
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Rogers


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Sue Rogers Obituary
Carolyn Sue Rogers

Asheville - January 14, 1943- May 18, 2019

Our beloved "Nanny" went home to heaven on May 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Mission Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ila L. Jervis and her father Ralph L. Jervis. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Don Rogers, her daughters Erika Vinson, husband Paul, Shannon Rogers, and Ovis Rhodes. The joy of her life granddaughters Megan and Leah Vinson. Her sister Judy Paine, her husband Lee, and sister-in-law Linda Rogers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on May 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Receiving friends at 1 pm with the service to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brother Wolfe Animal Rescue.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now