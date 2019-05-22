|
Carolyn Sue Rogers
Asheville - January 14, 1943- May 18, 2019
Our beloved "Nanny" went home to heaven on May 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Mission Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ila L. Jervis and her father Ralph L. Jervis. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Don Rogers, her daughters Erika Vinson, husband Paul, Shannon Rogers, and Ovis Rhodes. The joy of her life granddaughters Megan and Leah Vinson. Her sister Judy Paine, her husband Lee, and sister-in-law Linda Rogers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on May 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Receiving friends at 1 pm with the service to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brother Wolfe Animal Rescue.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 22, 2019