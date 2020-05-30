Carolyn Warren Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Warren Miller

Candler - Carolyn Warren Miller, 77, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home in Candler.

Carolyn was born in Buncombe County to the late Carroll Wesley Warren and Jettie Smith Warren and was also preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Warren and a nephew Gary Warren. She retired from Budweiser of Asheville Distributors and she was a member of Browns View United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Diana Miller (Jeff Myers); sisters, June Jones, Susie Caldwell and Jane Beeching and brother Ronnie Warrren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Browns View United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff McPeters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Miller will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved