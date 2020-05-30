Carolyn Warren Miller
Candler - Carolyn Warren Miller, 77, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home in Candler.
Carolyn was born in Buncombe County to the late Carroll Wesley Warren and Jettie Smith Warren and was also preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Warren and a nephew Gary Warren. She retired from Budweiser of Asheville Distributors and she was a member of Browns View United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Diana Miller (Jeff Myers); sisters, June Jones, Susie Caldwell and Jane Beeching and brother Ronnie Warrren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday at Browns View United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff McPeters officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Miller will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
