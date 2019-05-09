|
Carrie Mull Swanger
Asheville - Carrie Mull Swanger, 95, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care Center.
A native of Waynesville, NC, Carrie was a daughter of the late Mack and Loretta Wyatt Mull. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Swanger, and her son, Calvin Swanger.
Mrs. Swanger was the oldest living member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Shirley Beaver and Maxine Padden (Larry); grandchildren, David Painter, Jr., Alisha Way, Melody Isaacs, David Beaver, II, and Chad Beaver; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Charlie Sams officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 9, 2019