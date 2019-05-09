Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Swanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Mull Swanger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carrie Mull Swanger Obituary
Carrie Mull Swanger

Asheville - Carrie Mull Swanger, 95, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care Center.

A native of Waynesville, NC, Carrie was a daughter of the late Mack and Loretta Wyatt Mull. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Swanger, and her son, Calvin Swanger.

Mrs. Swanger was the oldest living member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Shirley Beaver and Maxine Padden (Larry); grandchildren, David Painter, Jr., Alisha Way, Melody Isaacs, David Beaver, II, and Chad Beaver; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Oak Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Charlie Sams officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now