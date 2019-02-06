|
|
Carroll Blake 'Butch' Creasman, Jr.
Asheville - Carroll Blake 'Butch' Creasman, Jr., of Asheville, NC went to his eternal home on Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Carroll Blake Creasman, Sr. and Marie Edmonds Creasman. He is survived by 4 beautiful daughters, Debora Harwood, Brenda Baldwin, Tina Whitesides, their spouses and families, and Cindy DeHart and children. Proud 'Pappaw' of 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also survived by 2 bothers, Eddie and Don and their families, 2 sisters, Jean and Robin and their families. He was preceded in death by wife of 52 years, Barbara Joan Gevedon Creasman and his sister Marilyn.
Butch was a 1959 graduate of Owen High School and later graduated from Asheville Technical College with a Machine Shop Certificate. He worked for more than 40 years as a Machinist until his retirement. He was a member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church for over 20 years. Prior to this he was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church. He was a dedicated 'Van' driver for both Churches.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, including many hours cheering on his grandchildren and great grandchildren at various sporting events and school functions. He took great pleasure in hunting and fishing and being outdoors.
The family would like to thank the members of Starnes Cove Baptist Church for being such a supportive second family to Butch over the years.
Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Butch's life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3pm at Starnes Cove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to , (michaeljfox.org).
Online Condolences can be made to the family at Ashevillemortuaryservices.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 6, 2019