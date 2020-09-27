1/1
Carroll D. Moore
1937 - 2020
Carroll D. Moore

Candler - Carroll Dee Moore, 83, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Mr. Moore was born May 18, 1937, to the late Earl and Lottie Parker Moore, and he retired from American Enka.

He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Moore; children, Debra Lovin, Diana Boone and Garth Atkins; grandchildren, Tiffanie Boone, Melanie Barber, Stephanie Presnell, Michael, Matthew and Jonathan Lovin, Crystal Tweed, Christina Cook and Layton Atkins; and 21 great-grandchildren.

The family will plan a private memorial service at the residence.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
