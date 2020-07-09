Carroll L. Devlin



Carroll L. Devlin, Age 83, Passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2020. He was born in Candler, NC to the late Walter & Ilah Devlin. He was preceded in death not only by his parents but his sisters Doris Plemmons & Betty Jo Williams, brothers Kenneth Devlin & Alford Devlin. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Veda, his son James Devlin (Karen), Ronald Devlin, Darren Devlin (Janice), his daughters Anita Tugwell, Cynthia Cowgill (Robert), his siblings Annette Lovingood & Larry Devlin (Deb). He was loved by his 3 - grandchildren, 5 - great-grandchildren plus many nieces & nephews. Carroll served in the US Air Force for 4 years, from 1956 to 1959. He was an electrician by trade. He moved to St. Cloud in 1968 & worked for the City of St.Cloud as a lineman, Reedy Creek Utilities at Walt Disney World, Director of Maintenance for Kissimmee Memorial Hospital & Southern Oaks Healthcare before retiring in 1999. He loved fishing, shrimping, the early years of Nascar, drinking beer, telling jokes and making people laugh. He will be loved & missed by everyone who knew him. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you make a donation in his name to Cornerstone Hospice.









