Carroll Pickens Rogers, Jr.
Columbus - Carroll Pickens Rogers, Jr., a resident of Tryon Estates, 621 Laurel Lake Drive, Columbus, NC 28722, passed away quietly on Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019. He was 107 years old at the time of his passing.
Carroll was born on March 30, 1912 in East Flat Rock, NC to the late Carroll Pickens Rogers, Sr. and Susan Erskine Rogers. He spent his early years in East Flat Rock and Tryon, NC and graduated from Asheville School in 1929. He was a 1933 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce (now Business Administration) and earned membership in the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society. While at Chapel Hill, he was a member of Delta Psi Fraternity (St. Anthony's Hall) and served as a student manager of the UNC wrestling team. After college, Carroll went to work in the mining industry in Western North Carolina. There he met and later married Eleanor Floyd Rogers of Asheville, NC on July 24, 1937. They settled first in Burnsville, NC and moved, to Spruce Pine, NC in 1950.
Over his long life and career, Carroll was a leader, member and supporter of many organizations. He served successively as the Vice President & General Manager, President, and Chairman of the Board of The Feldspar Corporation, Spruce Pine, NC, until his retirement in 1984. Carroll also served on the Board of Directors of Pacific Tin Consolidated Corporation, New York, NY, Blue Diamond Coal Company, Knoxville, TN, and Northwestern Bank, North Wilkesboro, NC. He served a term as President of the North Carolina Mining Association and a term on the Board of Directors for the North Carolina State Minerals Research Lab in Asheville, NC. He was also Chairman of the Mitchell County nominating committee of the John Motley Morehead Foundation Scholarship. Carroll was a founding member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Spruce Pine, NC and, after moving to Tryon Estates in 1996, became a longtime member of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross, Tryon, NC.
Carroll is survived by his sister, Barbara Hope Rogers Metcalf of Watertown, NY, his son, William Zimmer Rogers (Mary) of Dawsonville, GA, and daughters, Eleanor Susan Rogers Campbell (Danny, d.) of Inman, SC and Margaret Erskine Rogers, DVM, of Columbus, NC, his grandchildren, William Zimmer Rogers, Jr (Catherine) of Dawsonville, GA, Maj. Christopher Talmadge Rogers, USMC of Twentynine Palms, CA, and Nora-Megan Allison Rogers Patterson (Sean) of Cumming, GA, and his great-grandchildren, Christopher Roberto Rogers, Kylie Grace Patterson, Oliver Scott Rogers and Charlotte Eleanor Rogers.
Carroll was predeceased by his loving wife of 77 years, Eleanor, his brother, Erskine Rogers, his sister, Susan Perry Rogers Haynes (Baxter, d.), his sons, Carroll Pickens Rogers III (Mary Ann) and George Floyd Rogers II, and his great-grandson, William Zimmer Rogers III.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10:00 AM at McFarland Funeral Chapel, Tryon, NC, with Fr. Robert Ard officiating. A private interment at Tryon City Cemetery will follow the service.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 22, at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross, Tryon, NC at 10:30 AM. A reception will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross, 150 Melrose Ave., Tryon, NC 28782-3327.
