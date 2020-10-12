Carroll R Brown
Candler - Carroll R. Brown (Charlie), 80 years old, of Candler, NC, went home to be with the Lord on October 09, 2020 at his home.
Charlie was born in Buncombe County and graduated from Enka High School. Charlie proudly served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962 as a medic. He retired in 1995 after 31 years of driving a bus for Greyhound. After retiring from Greyhound, he worked for Houser Transport driving across country for several years. Charlie's favorite pastimes were spending time with Lucy and the Alabama football season, when he could talk play by play with his son Paul. He also loved hunting, fishing and family gatherings.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Neville and Bertie Brown; his son, Paul; sister, Mary Lou Stamey; sisters-in-law, Norma Hayes and Betty Lou Norton; and brothers-in-law Calvin Hal Thomas, Ray Brown and Woodrow Norton.
Left to cherish his memory are, his loving wife of 48 years, Lucy; daughter-in-law, Tina Brown; sister, Iris Wells; brothers-in-law: Eugene Stamey, Jim Hayes and Douglas Thomas (Mary Ann); sisters-in-law: Shirley Brown, Barbara Waldroup (Kenneth), Paula Tregoning (Keith), Susie Frisbee (Stevie); many specials nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends: Marty Stewart, Dan & Diane Alexander, Judy Shuler, Rex & Ruby Wilson Tim & Larry and the Houser Family.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Home with Reverends Phillip Hurst, Eric Hill and Jerry Jamerson officiating. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts be made to Madison Funeral Service in honor of Charlie.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com
.