Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Whittemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll Whittemore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll Whittemore Obituary
Carroll Whittemore

Candler - John Carroll Whittemore, 61, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Campus, Mission Hospital.

Carroll was born in Asheville and was the son of John Franklin Whittemore and the late Roba Lee Ball Bailey and Albert Bailey.

He was a member of Maple Ridge Baptist Church and had served as a Scout leader and Cub Master. He was a former brick mason and more recently worked as a supervisor at Colbond, Enka.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Amy Dalton Whittemore; daughter Kayla Fields (Tim); son Jake Whittemore (Jessica); grandchildren, Preston Fields and Katelyn and Carson Whittemore; and a sister, Jackie Bailey (Darren).

A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Rice officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the .

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carroll's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now