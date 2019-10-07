|
|
Carroll Whittemore
Candler - John Carroll Whittemore, 61, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Campus, Mission Hospital.
Carroll was born in Asheville and was the son of John Franklin Whittemore and the late Roba Lee Ball Bailey and Albert Bailey.
He was a member of Maple Ridge Baptist Church and had served as a Scout leader and Cub Master. He was a former brick mason and more recently worked as a supervisor at Colbond, Enka.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Amy Dalton Whittemore; daughter Kayla Fields (Tim); son Jake Whittemore (Jessica); grandchildren, Preston Fields and Katelyn and Carson Whittemore; and a sister, Jackie Bailey (Darren).
A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Rice officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the .
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 7, 2019