Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Cary David Alstadt


1956 - 2019
Cary David Alstadt Obituary
Cary David Alstadt

Asheville - Cary David Alstadt, 62, of Asheville, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Beaver, PA, he was the husband of Karen (Portman) Alstadt of Asheville, and the son of the late Joseph Alstadt and Margaret (Blackwell) Alstadt Fleischman.

Cary was a 1979 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, receiving a BS Degree in Industrial Engineering. He retired after 30 years of employment from Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

In addition to his wife of 38 years, he is survived by two brothers, Jay Alstadt and Christopher Fleischman, a sister, Leigh Blinn, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions in Cary's memory may be made online to at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html or to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave, Asheville, NC 28803.

To sign the online guest register, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
