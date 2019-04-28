|
|
Cary David Alstadt
Asheville - Cary David Alstadt, 62, of Asheville, died Friday, April 26, 2019, in his residence.
Born in Beaver, PA, he was the husband of Karen (Portman) Alstadt of Asheville, and the son of the late Joseph Alstadt and Margaret (Blackwell) Alstadt Fleischman.
Cary was a 1979 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, receiving a BS Degree in Industrial Engineering. He retired after 30 years of employment from Westinghouse Electric Corporation.
In addition to his wife of 38 years, he is survived by two brothers, Jay Alstadt and Christopher Fleischman, a sister, Leigh Blinn, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions in Cary's memory may be made online to at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html or to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019