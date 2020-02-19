|
Casey Donald Ward
Arden - Casey Donald Ward was born on February 20, 1972 in Asheville, NC to Laura McHone Ward and the late James Lloyd Ward Sr. On February 16, 2020 at the age of 47, he went to meet with his brothers Scottie and Chris in heaven.
Casey graduated from Asheville High School in 1990, and went on to become a member of the Army Reserve for 10 years. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and after many small business ventures, he found his passion as a bail bondsman. In 2003 he opened "KC Bonding" where he was known for his compassion and genuine love for the community. He never judged people based on their situation instead, he loved people for who they were. His greatest pleasure was being an amazing father to his five children. He taught his children the importance of manners, living your life on your own terms, being yourself, being kind to others, and to "treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."
Casey was not only a great father to his children, he was a mentor to many youth within the community. He was a football coach for Asheville Youth, a track coach for Valley Middle School, and started the Inner City Youth Baseball League. Casey didn't know a stranger, he was known all over for his big personality and love for people. No matter where he went he was always true to himself whether it was coming up with a new side hustle, showing off his swag, joking, or getting into one of his many shenanigans.
Left to cherish his memory are four daughters, Terran Samone Ward, Tia Nicole Ward, Mya Colby Ward, and Bobbi Elizabeth Ward; two sons Casey Donald Ward II, and nephew Zachary Dean McHone; three brothers Bryan Dean McHone, James Lloyd Ward Jr.(Kimberly), and Timothy Nicholas Ward (Brandi); six nieces Kara, Tanya, Lauren, Kaitlyn, Fatih, and Carleigh; four nephews Zachary, Christopher, Casone, and Timothy (Bohammer) and a host of friends and extended family.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22 in the Asheville High School Auditorium. Flowers are appreciated and may be delivered to Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden.
