Cassie Brackins Fender
Marshall - Cassie Brackins Fender, age 97, of Marshall, passed away April 24, 2019 at the John F Keever Solace Center.
Cassie was born and raised in the Big Laurel Community of Madison County where she lived until her death. She believed in hard work, honesty and being a good neighbor. She retired from Micro Switch. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, quilting and providing for her family. She was a lifelong member of Laurelton Chapel Baptist Church.
She was the daughter of Woodfin and Etta Crain Brackins who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harley Fender; brothers: Welsley, Roy, Rothie and Frazier Brackins; sisters: Hattie Rigsby, Mamie Brackins, Maude Hardin, Hassie Edwards and Mary Ann Wallin; two infant siblings; and sons in-law, David Austin and Billy Lowe.
Cassie is survived by her children: Kenneth Fender (Belva) of Marshall, Tootsie Gunter (Ronald) of Marshall, Jake Fender (Pat) of Mars Hill, Marilyn Myers (Mike) of Ohio and Shirley Lowe of Asheville; grandchildren: Kenneth Fender, Jr., Stephanie Carter, Shannon Boyd and Leslie Klodt; great grandchildren: Forrest Fender, Shelby Workman, Harley Fender, Brandon Young, Shana Ruble, Joshua and Jacob Boyd, and Maverick and Ascher Klodt; great-great grandchild, Elliott Workman; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the chapel of Madison Funeral Services, with Reverends Ken Parker, Jake Fender and Landon Rice officiating. Interment will follow at the Laurelton Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home on Saturday, April 27th.
At other times the family will be at the home of Jake and Pat Fender.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 27, 2019