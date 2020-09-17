Catherine Ailene Blanton Starnes
Columbus - Catherine Ailene Blanton Starnes, born November 19, 1937, slipped the bounds of earth on Saturday, September 9, 2020 at Hospice House in Forest City, NC, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Starnes of Asheville, NC, and her parents, Cora Parks Blanton and Paul Blanton of Morganton, NC. She is survived by her sister-in-law Dorcas Starnes Epley (Joe) of Greenville, SC, brothers-in-law John Starnes (Betty) of Greer, SC, and Jerry Starnes (Bronwen) of Brevard, NC, a cousin Jean Brooks of Nebo, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
Ailene lived in Starnes Cove in Candler, NC, all her married life, but after Steve died eight years ago, she moved to LaurelWoods Assisted Living in Columbus, NC. She worked many years as a sales associate for J.C. Penney department store in Asheville before retiring.
No formal service is planned.
The Padgett and King Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. An online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com
.