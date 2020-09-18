Catherine Alexander Young
Leicester - Catherine Alexander Young, 95, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.
Mrs. Young was born March 5, 1925, in Buncombe County to the late Horace and Maude Ward Alexander. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Ray Young (2011), a son, Ronnie Jackson (2008) and a daughter, Diane Worley (2012).
She was retired from Square D and she was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church, Alexander.
Surviving are her daughters, Donna Robinson and Shirley Warren (Roy); special sister-in-law Barbara Alexander; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Alexander.
The family expresses their special appreciation to Haley, Lindsey and Michelle at Stone Creek.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.