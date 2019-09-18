|
Catherine Fox Smith
Asheville - Catherine Fox Smith passed away at the Aston Park Healthcare Center in Asheville on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Catherine was born July 12, 1930 in Yancey County, NC to the late Wesley and Pearl Fox. Catherine was a seamstress and made much of her family's clothing and quilts for others. She worked at the rug mill in Fletcher and later, retired from Diamond Brand. In 1947 she married Carl Edward Smith; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by one treasured son Orben Smith of Weaverville; a brother, Enzie Fox; and many nieces and nephews.
Her services will be held at the Hoopers Creek Baptist Church. This was her church which she loved it and spoke often about it. The church is located at 71 Hoopers Creek Church Road, Fletcher, NC 28732. Pastor Phillip Youngblood, will be in charge of the services held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Her friends and family are welcome to attend.
A private burial will be held at a later date in Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Smith's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 18, 2019