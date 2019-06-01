Services
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Catherine Fleming
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
304 South State Street
Yadkinville, NC
Following Services
Fellowship Building of First Baptist Church
304 South State Street
Yadkinville, NC
Yadkinville - Mrs. Catherine Ray Fleming, 86, of Eisenhower Street passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home. She was born July 27, 1932 in Madison county to the late Avon Osceola and Carrie Ethel Davis Ray. Catherine attended Mars Hill College and later, Appalachian Teacher's College, where she met her husband of 62 years, Robert Lee Fleming. Mrs. Fleming was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville where she served the church as a deacon, and was organist for several years. She retired with over 35 years of service in education as a teacher, with the majority of her years spent at Yadkinville Elementary and Courtney Elementary Schools. Catherine had a unique ability to build and maintain strong family bonds, lasting friendships, and blossoming, loving communities. Her faith and her devotion to her family and friends sustained both her and those who loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Fleming on October 7, 2016. Surviving are her 2 children, Cathy F. (Randy) Hughes, Davis Fleming, all of Yadkinville; grandchildren, Matthew (Jaclyn) Hughes and Erin Hughes; 4 special nephews, Joe (Marsha) Isley, David (Juanita) Key, Chris (Melinda) Isley, Jonathan(Lisa) Kaley-Isley; and a brother, Ret. Col. Robert Ray of Niceville, Fla; a host of friends, neighbors, fellow church members, and a beloved Boston Terrier, who worried her within an inch of her sanity. Her Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville by Dr. Bill Johnson, Dr. Dallas Prestwood, and Dr. Ramona Prestwood. A time of reception and family visitation will follow the service in the Fellowship Building of the Church. A private graveside service for the family will be before the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, 304 South State Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055, or to the Yadkin Arts Council, PO Box 667, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Fleming family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 1, 2019
