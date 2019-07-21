|
Catherine (Ting) Schmieman Douglass
South Asheville - Catherine (Ting) Schmieman Douglass passed away at home July 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Douglass was born October 12, 1924 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After a lifetime raising her family and moving around the country and the world, she and her husband, Don, retired to Asheville in 1983.
Active in the community, generously gave her time to Meals on Wheels (28 years); was a volunteer at the Lewis Rathbun Hospitality house, Health Adventure, the Agency on Aging, and the Literacy Council; and was an arbitrator for the Chamber of Commerce. She served on the board of Eliada Home and, as well as Crowfields, where she was also active on social and grounds committees. She was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church and the Country Club of Asheville.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Douglass was preceded in death by Don, her husband of 59 years. She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Christine (and Paul) Maloney of Mississauga, Ontario; Kirk Douglass of Asheville; Gary (and Kathleen) Douglass of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; Patricia Bonn of Bedford, Pennsylvania; and Laura (and Brad) Olson, of Asheville. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family greatly appreciates donations to the or Rathbun House.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019