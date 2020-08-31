1/
Cathy Curry Robinson
1956 - 2020
Cathy Curry Robinson

Jonesville - Mrs. Cathy Curry Robinson, age 63, wife of Phil Robinson, of 665 Jonesville Lockhart Hwy., Jonesville, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.

Mrs. Robinson was born October 30, 1956 in Kingsport, TN, a daughter of the late Ralph Curry and Martha Collins Curry. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and Spartanburg Technical College. Mrs. Robinson was retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol—Gaffney Office as a Dispatcher. She was a member of Mt. Joy Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a brother Carter Curry and wife Pauline of Hawaii; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Abby.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. Brad Goodale and Rev. Jackie Collins. Visitation will be immediately following the services at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to S.C. Kidney Association 508 Hampton St., Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201 or to New Hope United Methodist Church, C/O Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 787, Jonesville, SC 29353 or to Mt. Joy Baptist Church, 657 Pea Ridge Hwy., Jonesville, SC 29353.

The family is at the home, 665 Jonesville Lockhart Hwy., Jonesville, SC 29353.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home

www.holcombefuneralhomes.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery
SEP
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Jonesville Chapel
145 Hames Ave
Jonesville, SC 29353
(864) 674-6229
