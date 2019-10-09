|
|
Cathy Lynn Shockley Young
Fairview - Cathy Lynn Shockley Young, age 64, of Fairview, NC, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 30, 1954 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Dewey Ray Davis and Iris Lipe Davis. Cathy worked as a florist for Sales Farms & Greenhouses and was of the Baptist faith. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her late husband, Jerry Shockley who passed on April 6, 2015. Cathy is survived by her husband, Lewis Young; her daughter, Lisa Ervin (Glenn) of Williston, FL; her brother, Donnie Davis (Mona) of Fairview, NC; her sisters, Judy Davis of Brevard, NC and Shirley Frank of Williston, FL; her two grandchildren, Johnny and Chelsea Ervin; and her beloved dog, Laddie.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church in Asheville, NC. The family will be receiving friends an hour prior to the service from 1pm-2pm at the church. The Rev. Randy Young will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at 31 Glendale Avenue, Asheville, NC 28803. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Young Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019