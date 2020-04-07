|
|
Cathy Searle
Asheville - What a wonderful family. What a beautiful life."
Cathy Searle, age 84, of Asheville, NC died April 4, 2020 -- peacefully, and fulfilled. She said as much herself.
Born in Port Huron, Michigan, Cathy met her beloved husband, Asheville native George Joseph Searle, Jr., at the Rochester Institute of Technology where she studied fashion merchandising and design. Together, Cathy and George raised a loving family, amassed a wealth of lifelong friends, and established a successful printing and publishing business.
Also an accomplished artist, Cathy's paintings have been recognized in juried exhibitions on local, national, and international levels, and can be found in private collections throughout the country. She was equally proud, however, of the works she gifted to special people in her life. You may be looking up at one of those paintings right now.
Cathy is survived by four daughters: Karen Searle (Buddy Brady), Elizabeth Searle (Ed Skill), Ellen Eastwood (Brad), and Tricia Thomas (Glenn); and grandchildren Jason Skill, Erin and Ryan Eastwood, Laurel and Sarah Thomas; and by her sister Ann Criss and brother Dave Wright.
But then, you probably knew that, because she was constantly extolling the many virtues and accomplishments of her family to any willing audience. So many of her friends know that they were enveloped in the mantle of family, as well. Cathy was a constant source of strength and affirmation to so many, a friend who listened without judging, and loved without bounds. We will miss her hugs and laughter. But her many gifts to us will always remain.
Sadly, we cannot gather in person at this time to honor Cathy's life. Rather, the family asks that you contribute to that celebration online by adding favorite memories and photos of Cathy to her Tribute Wall, accessed under "Obituaries" at https://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com/. Flowers fade, but memories of a beautiful life, when shared, live on and on.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020