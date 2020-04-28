Services
Arden - Cecil Arthur, 72, of Arden, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Asheville, he was the husband of Evelyn Ann (Rhodes) Arthur of Arden, and the son of the late James Nathen Arthur, Jr. and Millicent (Byrd) Arthur. He was preceded in death by a son, Vincent "Scott" Arthur.

He was a member of Biltmore Church where he was a Deacon and involved in the SPAN Ministry. He was also an Army veteran of Vietnam.

Cecil was a strong and dedicated man who loved his children and shared his love of fishing, water skiing, and scuba diving with them. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hiking and camping. Cecil was a master carpenter and devoted his time and talents to helping others. He was the maintenance director for Buncombe County Schools from 1998 and retired in January of 2008. During his time as Maintenance Director he was also the State President of the North Carolina Maintenance Association (2005-2006, 2006-2007 school years).

In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by a son, Cecil "Eric" Arthur and Daughter in law Linda Arthur of Arden; two brothers: Nathan Arthur, Jr. and Charles Arthur; one sister, Janice Lancaster; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cecil's memory may be made to SPAN Ministry, c/o Biltmore Church, 35 Clayton Rd., Arden, NC 28704.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
