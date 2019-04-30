|
|
Dr. Cecil Brown, DVM
Seagrove - Dr. Cecil Fred Brown, DVM, age 87, of Seagrove, NC, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home.
Cecil was born in Sandy Mush in Buncombe County, NC on May 26, 1931 to the late Jesse Henry and Ellen Rogers Brown.
He graduated from NC State in 1952 with a BS Degree in Agricultural Education. Cecil joined the Army and went to Korea in 1953. After his service in the Army, he worked as an Extension Agent in Haywood County, NC before returning to NC State for a BS degree in Zoology. He graduated in 1962 with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Georgia Veterinary School. Dr. Brown opened Randolph Animal Hospital in Asheboro in 1962 and practiced there for 40 years. He was the first veterinarian to take care of the Zoo animals when it first opened. In 2002, he sold Randolph Animal Hospital and retired. In 2005, he decided that retirement was not for him and opened Seagrove Animal Hospital and practiced until late 2017.
In addition to his love for Veterinary Medicine, one of his joys in life was breeding and raising well bred Black Angus cattle and Quarter Horses.
Dr. Brown was a driving force behind establishing the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA. He and other business leaders in Asheboro led a fundraising drive in the 1970's to finance the construction of the YMCA. He was proud of this contribution to Asheboro and Randolph County.
Cecil was a lifelong NC State Wolfpack fan especially of the football and basketball teams. He was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and was a past member of the Gideons. He was baptized at and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Biscoe, NC. His favorite scripture in the Bible was John 3:16.
Cecil is predeceased by his first wife Kathleen Hicks Perry and by brothers Buster, Tom, Hobart and Howard and sisters Ethel, Virginia Lee and Sue.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Betty Doris Smith, sons Frederick Stephen (Steve) and wife Lori, and Richard Allan, his brother Don Franklin Brown and wife Geneva, and sister Betty Jean Brown Daughtridge. He leaves behind grandsons Derick and wife Jessie, Christophe, Tyler, Andrew and granddaughter Janelle, and great grandson William and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Brown had a special place in his heart for his Vet Tech, Shena Hill. She was a great help to him at Randolph Animal Hospital and especially at Seagrove Animal Hospital. She was like the daughter he never had.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to his caregivers Jean Cagle and Tammy Morgan for their excellent care and kindness. Also, the family thanks Hospice of Randolph County nurses for their care and support.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC and other times at the home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Green and Pastor Tony Sedberry officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Memorial Gardens, Asheboro with military honors provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
Memorial may be made to Hospice Of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204-0009, www.hospiceofrandolph.org or Gideons of Montgomery County, P.O. Box 103, Troy, NC 272371.
Condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 30, 2019