Cecil Darnell


1937 - 2019
Cecil Darnell Obituary
Cecil Darnell

- - Cecil Darnell, 82, formerly of 180 Joyner Avenue passed away on June 15, 2019 at Emerald Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born March 1 5, 1937 to the late Edward and Mary Darnell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ollis Darnell and grandson Brandon Lee Bridges.

Mr. Darnell is survived by two brothers: Roy and Glenn Darnell, two sons: David Bridges and wife Angela of Leicester and John Barnes of Asheville, and a daughter: Roxanne and husband Randy Williams of Black Mountain.

He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life memorial held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019
