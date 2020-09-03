1/1
Cecile Ponder Gudger
1951 - 2020
Cecile Ponder Gudger

Weaverville - Cecile Ponder Gudger, age 68, of Weaverville, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Mrs. Gudger was born November 6, 1951 in Buncombe County to the late Rev. Cecil L. and Yetive Roberts Ponder.

Cecile was a loving mother and devoted wife, who loved the Lord with all her heart and was a wonderful example of faithfulness and kindness. She attended Gracepoint Church in Asheville.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Butch Gudger; daughters, Stephanie Webb (Phillip) of Weaverville, and Christy Barnard (Jackie) of Swannanoa. She was the proud grandmother of Lauren and Andrew Webb both of Weaverville. She is also survived by her brother, Rev. Dr. Walter Ponder and wife Carole of Mars Hill, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in West Memorial Park 40 Roberts Street, Weaverville. Reverend Dr. Walter Ponder and Reverend Adam Ponder will officiate.

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution, are encouraged to consider: Gracepoint Church 50 Woodland Hills Road, Asheville, NC 28804.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Gudger's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
West Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
