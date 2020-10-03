1/1
Celeste Ascione
1963 - 2020
Celeste Ascione

Asheville - Celeste Eva Ascione, 57, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native of Paterson, NJ, Ms. Ascione had resided in Buncombe County for the past 40 years. She worked at the R&B Produce Stand at the Western North Carolina Farmer's Market, selling produce for many years. She was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving two years during peacetime in the Military Police. Ms. Ascione faced many health challenges throughout her life, but she faced them all with true grit, courage and determination. She will be remembered as a strong-willed, opinionated, and loving companion, mother, and grandmother.

Ms. Ascione was the daughter of Betty Ann Scroggs Ascione and the late Ralph Ascione. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Ascione, Jr.

In addition to her mother, surviving are her companion of 25 years, Billy Grooms; children: Brenda Mills Long and husband John, and Jeremy Lee Harding; grandson, Cody William Long; brother, Eugene Dewees and wife Carol; niece, Ashley; and grandnieces: Madison and Addison.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Ms. Ascione's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com










Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
OCT
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
