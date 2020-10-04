Charity Mae Ray
Mars Hill - Charity Mae Ray was born on June 1, 1937 was called home to begin her heavenly journey on October 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 the family will have an open visitation Tuesday, October 6, from 10:00am until 4:00pm at Blue Ridge Funeral Service for those who would like to pay their respects to Charity.
You may leave an online condolence and read the complete obituary at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
.