Charity Mae Ray
Charity Mae Ray

Mars Hill - Charity Mae Ray was born on June 1, 1937 was called home to begin her heavenly journey on October 2, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 the family will have an open visitation Tuesday, October 6, from 10:00am until 4:00pm at Blue Ridge Funeral Service for those who would like to pay their respects to Charity.

You may leave an online condolence and read the complete obituary at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
