Charles Allan Morse
Arden - Charles Allan Morse, 52, of Arden, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
Allan was born August 23, 1967 in Asheville. He was a graduate of Enka High School, and NC State University with a degree in electrical engineering, graduating with a 4.0 GPA. He was employed with the Eaton Corporation for 27 years, and also worked as an Engineer for Siemens Industry.
Allan loved music, and was a member of the Central United Methodist Church choir, and formerly sang with the Asheville Symphony Chorus. Allan owned Sante Wine Bar and extended into his love of food and wine with his friends.
Surviving are his parents, Charles Worth Morse and Evon Taylor Morse; sister, Teresa Spivey and her husband, Dale; niece, Shelby Spivey; nephew, Garrett Spivey; 3 aunts, Gayle Williams, Lila Bostian (Eddie) and Virginia Taylor; and many cousins and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Morse will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Piney Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family requests if you are experiencing symptoms of illness to please respectfully decline attending.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Way or to a .
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020