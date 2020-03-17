Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Piney Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Allan Morse


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Allan Morse Obituary
Charles Allan Morse

Arden - Charles Allan Morse, 52, of Arden, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Allan was born August 23, 1967 in Asheville. He was a graduate of Enka High School, and NC State University with a degree in electrical engineering, graduating with a 4.0 GPA. He was employed with the Eaton Corporation for 27 years, and also worked as an Engineer for Siemens Industry.

Allan loved music, and was a member of the Central United Methodist Church choir, and formerly sang with the Asheville Symphony Chorus. Allan owned Sante Wine Bar and extended into his love of food and wine with his friends.

Surviving are his parents, Charles Worth Morse and Evon Taylor Morse; sister, Teresa Spivey and her husband, Dale; niece, Shelby Spivey; nephew, Garrett Spivey; 3 aunts, Gayle Williams, Lila Bostian (Eddie) and Virginia Taylor; and many cousins and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Morse will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Piney Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family requests if you are experiencing symptoms of illness to please respectfully decline attending.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United Way or to a .

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -