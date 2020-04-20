|
|
Charles Anders
Barnardsville - Charles Anders, age 62, of Barnardsville died Friday, April 17, 2020.
Charles was born December 6, 1957 in Buncombe County where he had lived all of his life. In 2017 he retired from the City of Asheville as a tree supervisor after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed working outside, landscaping, gardening and when he was younger, playing baseball. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Anders.
Surviving are his wife, Beth Erickson Anders; daughter, Selena Harris and husband Billy of TN; son, Aaron Anders of Barnardsville; father and mother, Burl "Tucker" and Shelby Justice Anders of Barnardsville; brother, Randy Anders and wife Jenny of Barnardsville and niece, Heather Penland and husband Kevin of Burnsville.
Graveside services were held Monday, April 20, 2020 in Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Rick Woody officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020