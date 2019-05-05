|
|
Charles Andrew Pfaff, Sr.
1939 - 2019 - Charles Andrew Pfaff, Sr., age 79, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Washington D.C., he was the son of Andrew Richard Pfaff and Julia Pfaff Stamberger.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Sally Irwin Pfaff and his sister, Andrea Eddings Pfaff. He is survived by his brother, John Richard Pfaff (David Dorn) of Black Mountain, NC; his son, Charles Andrew Pfaff, Jr. "Chuck" (Cecilia) of Morehead City, NC; his daughter, Julia Pfaff Ravry (Mario) of Atlanta, GA and four grandchildren, Sydney Gray Pfaff of Chapel Hill, NC, Sloane Irwin Pfaff of Morehead City, NC, Nicholas Charles Ravry and Anna Christina Ravry both of Atlanta, GA.
A graduate of Lee Edwards High School in Asheville, NC and Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA, he worked for C&S bank in Atlanta for 15 years before moving to Mars Hill, NC, where he worked for Merrill Lynch until his retirement. He was a founding member of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Mars Hill, NC. He loved the mountains of Western North Carolina and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching sports of all kinds, especially if Georgia Tech was playing.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday May 11th at 1 PM at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, PO Box 956, Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019