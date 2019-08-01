Services
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Cathey's Creek Baptist Church
Brevard, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Cathey's Creek Baptist Church
Brevard, NC
Charles "Ike" Candler


1929 - 2019
Charles "Ike" Candler Obituary
Charles "Ike" Candler

Brevard - Charles "Ike" Candler, 89, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He retired from the Buncombe County NCDOT in 1992 after a 43-year career. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Bobbie Bates Candler and his brother Howard Candler. He is survived by his wife Mildred Candler, three sons, David Candler (Brenda), Michael Wood (Dale), Gerald Wood (Tammy) and eight grandchildren. Funeral Services will be performed at Cathey's Creek Baptist Church in Brevard NC on Friday August 2nd at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends 1-1/2 hours prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
