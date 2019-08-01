|
|
Charles "Ike" Candler
Brevard - Charles "Ike" Candler, 89, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He retired from the Buncombe County NCDOT in 1992 after a 43-year career. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Bobbie Bates Candler and his brother Howard Candler. He is survived by his wife Mildred Candler, three sons, David Candler (Brenda), Michael Wood (Dale), Gerald Wood (Tammy) and eight grandchildren. Funeral Services will be performed at Cathey's Creek Baptist Church in Brevard NC on Friday August 2nd at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends 1-1/2 hours prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019