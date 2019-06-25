Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Cleon Shaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Cleon Shaw Obituary
Charles Cleon Shaw

Asheboro - Charles Cleon Shaw, age 71, of Asheboro, NC passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Carolina Health Care Systems Stanly.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 12:00-1:30pm in the parlor at First United Methodist Church of Asheboro with a memorial service following at 2:00 pm at the church in the Asbury Building with Rev. Lynda Ferguson officiating.

A native of Randolph County, NC, Charles was born on March 26, 1948. He was retired after 25 years of service with Goodyear Tire and Rubber as a Customer Advocate. Charles was a member of First United Methodist Church of Asheboro. He was the son of the late Cleon Shaw and Lucy Wrenn Shaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Charles Shaw.

Mr. Shaw is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anne Hygon Shaw of Asheboro; daughters, Jennifer Jones of Asheboro; Jessica Cashatt and husband Matt of Asheboro; grandchildren, Alice Cashatt, Madison Cashatt, and Wiley Jones of Asheboro; sisters Jeannette Shaw and husband Tony Harkey of Southern Pines; Reba Ferdman and husband Larry of Swarthmore, PA; Aretta Craven and husband Neal of Asheboro; and 12 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Asheboro, 224 North Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203. Services entrusted to Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now