Charles Cleon Shaw
Asheboro - Charles Cleon Shaw, age 71, of Asheboro, NC passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Carolina Health Care Systems Stanly.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 12:00-1:30pm in the parlor at First United Methodist Church of Asheboro with a memorial service following at 2:00 pm at the church in the Asbury Building with Rev. Lynda Ferguson officiating.
A native of Randolph County, NC, Charles was born on March 26, 1948. He was retired after 25 years of service with Goodyear Tire and Rubber as a Customer Advocate. Charles was a member of First United Methodist Church of Asheboro. He was the son of the late Cleon Shaw and Lucy Wrenn Shaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Charles Shaw.
Mr. Shaw is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anne Hygon Shaw of Asheboro; daughters, Jennifer Jones of Asheboro; Jessica Cashatt and husband Matt of Asheboro; grandchildren, Alice Cashatt, Madison Cashatt, and Wiley Jones of Asheboro; sisters Jeannette Shaw and husband Tony Harkey of Southern Pines; Reba Ferdman and husband Larry of Swarthmore, PA; Aretta Craven and husband Neal of Asheboro; and 12 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Asheboro, 224 North Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203. Services entrusted to Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 25, 2019