Charles Daniel Tate
Mills River - Charles "Charlie" Daniel Tate, 89, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Tate was born in Buncombe County to the late Thomas Daniel Tate and Esta Maney Tate. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Welch Tate and brother, Edwin Lamar Tate.
Charlie was a native of Buncombe County and a graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School, class of 1948. He was a die-hard UNC Basketball fan, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was an avid golfer. Charlie was a life-long member of the Hendersonville Country Club. He was "Lion of the Year" in 1959 in Lincolnton, NC and was inducted into "The Order of the Long Leaf Pine" by Governor James B. Hunt in 1980.
Surviving Charlie are his three children; Chuck Tate of Byhalia, Miss., Rick Edwin Tate and his wife, Sharon of Raleigh, NC and Tami Tate of Arden, NC; a sister, Doris Tate Freck of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, Leslie and her husband, The Honorable Judge Troy Davis of Seal Beach, CA, Alex Tate of Byhalia, Miss., Courtney Elizabeth Abrams and her husband, Thomas of Harrisonburg, VA, Sumner Daniel Tate of Raleigh, NC, Heidi Ann Stanaland and her husband, Will of Arden, NC and Tessa Sebastian of Arden, NC; four great grandchildren, Harper Cruice Davis, Carter Tate Davis, Eli Tate Stanaland and Taylor Ace Stanaland, and his close companion of 10 years, Yvonne Goodson Cromer of Lincolnton, NC.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian at 2:00 PM with Pastor Michael Collins officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 at the funeral home on Saturday.
Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Enka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 216 South Aspen Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3120 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 18, 2019