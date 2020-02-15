|
Charles David Parker, Jr.
Asheville - Charles David Parker, Jr., 91, of Asheville, NC, died February 7, 2020 of natural causes in Great Falls, Montana, where he lived his last 2 years with his son.
Born June 24, 1928 in Asheville, Charles was a son of the late Charles and Ruth Chedester Parker, a founding family of the Asheville area. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Ann P. Lee and Leila P. Wilson.
Surviving are his son, Walter K. Parker and his granddaughter, Ember C. Parker.
Charles graduated from the Asheville School for Boys, Davidson class of 1950, UNC Law School, and Harvard Business School. He served as a Captain Airborne Ranger in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Charlie Parker was known along the east coast as a formidable tennis competitor with decades of tournament trophies. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. Charles had a lifelong appreciation for Western Art, and spent his final days living with his son in Montana exploring the landscapes of his favorite painters.
Graveside services for Mr. Parker will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at Riverside Cemetery, with clergy from First Presbyterian Church officiating.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020