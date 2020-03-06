|
Charles David Tweed
Mt. Carmel - Charles David Tweed, 65, of Mt. Carmel, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Born May 16, 1954 in Asheville, NC, he was a son of the late Ervin and Marjorie Ballard Tweed. He was a graduate of Mars Hill H.S. class of 1970 and was a member of Upper Laurel Baptist Church. His favorite past time was spending time with his grandchildren and his extended family; birds, Jake and Petie, and Star the cat. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Nathan Tweed. Surviving is his son, Matthew Tweed, and his fiancée, Osha Blu Pearson, of Mt. Carmel, TN; siblings, Ervin Claude Tweed and his spouse, Daphine, of Fayetteville, NC, and Patricia Gayle Mills of Monroe, NC; and grandchildren, Taylor Tweed, Alexia Tweed, Nathan Tweed, and Harper Tweed. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the chapel of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
