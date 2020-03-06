Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tweed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles David Tweed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David Tweed Obituary
Charles David Tweed

Mt. Carmel - Charles David Tweed, 65, of Mt. Carmel, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Born May 16, 1954 in Asheville, NC, he was a son of the late Ervin and Marjorie Ballard Tweed. He was a graduate of Mars Hill H.S. class of 1970 and was a member of Upper Laurel Baptist Church. His favorite past time was spending time with his grandchildren and his extended family; birds, Jake and Petie, and Star the cat. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Nathan Tweed. Surviving is his son, Matthew Tweed, and his fiancée, Osha Blu Pearson, of Mt. Carmel, TN; siblings, Ervin Claude Tweed and his spouse, Daphine, of Fayetteville, NC, and Patricia Gayle Mills of Monroe, NC; and grandchildren, Taylor Tweed, Alexia Tweed, Nathan Tweed, and Harper Tweed. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the chapel of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Area Alternative
Download Now