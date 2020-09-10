Charles David Webb
Leicester - Charles David Webb 69, of Leicester, NC passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020, at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lloyd Webb and his brother Nick Webb.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Sheri Webb, sons: Cody (Claire), Casey and Logan Webb; a grandson Walker Webb; mother, Marie Carter (Richard); brother Tim Webb (Regina); sisters; Kathy Campbell and Susan Webb; many cousins, nieces and nephews and his hunting friends from all over!!
David loved being a Papaw to Walker and was an avid hunter who was a member of several hunt clubs. He was very active in the Annual Shriners Benefit Hunt/Auction in Mars Hill each year.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Shriner's Children Hospital
in Greenville, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.