1/
Charles David Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles David Webb

Leicester - Charles David Webb 69, of Leicester, NC passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020, at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lloyd Webb and his brother Nick Webb.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Sheri Webb, sons: Cody (Claire), Casey and Logan Webb; a grandson Walker Webb; mother, Marie Carter (Richard); brother Tim Webb (Regina); sisters; Kathy Campbell and Susan Webb; many cousins, nieces and nephews and his hunting friends from all over!!

David loved being a Papaw to Walker and was an avid hunter who was a member of several hunt clubs. He was very active in the Annual Shriners Benefit Hunt/Auction in Mars Hill each year.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Shriner's Children Hospital in Greenville, SC.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved