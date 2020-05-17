|
Charles E. Silver
Asheville - Charles Edward Silver, 92, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Charles was born October 4, 1927, in Altapass, Mitchell County, NC to the late Paul Edwin and Texas Marie Stewart Silver. He was a graduate of Harris High School in Spruce Pine and then served our country as a Merchant Marine.
He devoted his career as a self-employed real estate appraiser in Asheville and he was a member and officer of the West Asheville Business Association. Charles was a faithful member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church. He was a passionate gardener and member of Men's Garden Club of Asheville.
Mr. Silver is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Priscilla Peoples Silver; two daughters, Bunnie Silver of Asheville and Pauline Thrash (Rick) and grandchildren, Lola Thrash and Ricky Thrash, all of Asheville; and a brother, Paul Silver (Margaret) of Spruce Pine.
There will be no public service at this time.
Memorials may be made to Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 777 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805, or to one's favorite charity.
You may express condolences to his family and sign the guest register at his obituary at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020