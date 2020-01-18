Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Charles Edward Smith

Charles Edward Smith Obituary
Charles Edward Smith

Asheville - Charles Edward Smith, 89, of Asheville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Elizabeth House.

A native of Buncombe Co., Charles was a son of the late Rufus and Mabel Bryan Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith, a great-grandson, and a sister, Frances Warren.

Mr. Smith was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Southern Bell/Bell South, and was a member of Acton United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Leesa Luther (Tony) and Leslie Clark (Greg); son, Brian Smith (Sheila); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Hyer.

The graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

His family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, prior to the service.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
