Charles Edward Smith
Asheville - Charles Edward Smith, 89, of Asheville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Elizabeth House.
A native of Buncombe Co., Charles was a son of the late Rufus and Mabel Bryan Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Arleen Brownlee Smith, a great-grandson, and a sister, Frances Warren.
Mr. Smith was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Southern Bell/Bell South, and was a member of Acton United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Leesa Luther (Tony) and Leslie Clark (Greg); son, Brian Smith (Sheila); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Hyer.
The graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
His family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020